The Sri Lankan government has imposed a state of emergency in Sri Lanka following a spike of ongoing anti-Muslim attacks in the towns of Teldeniya, Ampara, Digana and Kandy which have so far resulted in the killing of one man and arson against Muslim homes and businesses. The latest rounds of violence were triggered when Muslim men were accused of killing a man belonging to the majority Sinhala Buddhist community.

Frustratingly, the Sri Lankan government has been deafeningly silent and slow to respond to the riots which have been building for days, and at the time of writing this the president had still not made a statement regarding the widespread violence.

Video footage that was sent to me from the ground shows that not even one police officer was present at any of the scenes of the riots, with Muslim owned houses, businesses and mosques were burning. Where was the police and army to put a stop to it?

As a British Muslim with Sri Lankan heritage it pains me to hear that my relatives have been unable to sleep because they are scared that they will be attacked while they sleep. A 24-year-old Muslim boy has died due to his house being set alight overnight and he managed to save his parents and sibling but could not save himself.

Leaders and authorities in the country need to ensure that immediate efforts are made and action is taken against those inciting hate and those wanting to cause divisions among a peace-loving community.

If the government does not seek to ensure that accountability and justice is met then how can they expect minority Muslims in the country to remain calm in an already destructive environment of hate posed against them?

Ten percent of Sri Lanka's population of 20 million are Muslim. The majority are Sinhalese Buddhist, while most Tamils are Hindu and most ordinary citizens have lived peacefully with one another in the country. However, many citizens blame the government for allowing the situation to escalate and cause further division and destruction.