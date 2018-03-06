Air strikes by a US-led coalition and Russia killed civilians in Syria on a large scale last year, while the Assad regime carried out unlawful chemical weapon attacks in rebel-held eastern Ghouta, UN war crimes investigators said on Tuesday.

Daesh militants and other fighting groups committed war crimes including deadly attacks on civilians and using them as human shields, the investigators said in their latest report covering six months through January 15.

During the period, "victims of the Syrian conflict have suffered greatly as violence countrywide re-escalated to new heights," the UN Commission of Inquiry said.

"Syrian regime forces continued to use chemical weapons against armed group fighters in eastern Ghouta," it said in its report.

TRT World 's Sara Firth reports the latest from the Lebanon-Syria border.

Attacks on de-escalation zones

Among other key findings, it said that an air strike by a "Russian fixed-wing aircraft" using unguided weapons last November hit a market, killing at least 84 people in Atareb, west of Aleppo, in a "de-escalation zone" declared by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

It found no evidence that the Russian strike had deliberately targeted the market, but said "this attack may amount to the war crime of launching indiscriminate attacks, resulting in death and injury to civilians," the first time it had explicitly implicated Moscow in possible war crimes.

US air strikes on a school

And three US-led coalition strikes on a school near Raqqa in March 2017, killed 150 residents – roughly five times the toll acknowledged by the Pentagon, which said at the time that dozens of militants and not civilians were killed.

The UN investigators found no evidence that Daesh fighters were at the site, and said the US-led coalition had violated international law by failing in its duty to protect civilians.

The independent investigators called on all sides to allow access to besieged areas and all detainees.

Justice must be served in any peace deal to end the conflict soon which is entering its eighth year, they said.

The report is based on 500 confidential interviews conducted with victims and witnesses abroad or in Syria via social media. The Assad regime has never let the team into the country.