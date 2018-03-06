March 6, 2018
Dubai’s once-booming property market is firmly in a slump.
House prices have been falling in Dubai in recent years, with S&P Global Ratings warning that the trend is expected to continue until at least 2020.
House prices in 2009-2010 plunged more than 50 percent from their peaks, pushing Dubai close to a debt default.
To try and turn things around, officials are planning a series of road-shows in key international markets this year, like the US, Russia and in particular, China.
TRT World'sNawied Jabarkhyl reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies