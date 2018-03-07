WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistanis more keen than ever to learn Mandarin Chinese
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has made Pakistanis interested in learning Mandarin which, as some of them say, has transformed their careers.
The number of Pakistanis learning Chinese has risen dramatically compared to three years ago. / TRTWorld
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
March 7, 2018

China is investing billions of dollars in Pakistan as part of its Belt and Road initiative to revive the old Silk Road. 

The influx of Chinese companies is triggering an unprecedented interest among Pakistanis to learn Mandarin. And many government and private institutes are keen to help them.

The massive Chinese investment is seen as an opportunity for Pakistanis and some of them believe it could change their career.

TRT World's Kamran Yousaf visited one such school in Islamabad.

SOURCE:TRT World
