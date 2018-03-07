March 7, 2018
China is investing billions of dollars in Pakistan as part of its Belt and Road initiative to revive the old Silk Road.
The influx of Chinese companies is triggering an unprecedented interest among Pakistanis to learn Mandarin. And many government and private institutes are keen to help them.
The massive Chinese investment is seen as an opportunity for Pakistanis and some of them believe it could change their career.
TRT World's Kamran Yousaf visited one such school in Islamabad.
SOURCE:TRT World