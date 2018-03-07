The female-led investor group that had agreed to buy The Weinstein Company's assets pulled its offer on Tuesday, after discovering the Hollywood studio's liabilities were higher than previously disclosed.

Former Obama administration official Maria Contreras-Sweet announced in a statement on Tuesday that the deal reached just last week was now off.

The Weinstein Company board responded that it would keep working to "determine if they are any viable options outside of bankruptcy."

Contreras-Sweet said that she still believed in the vision of a studio led by women and would consider buying assets if they became available in bankruptcy court.

More than 70 women accused The Weinstein Company's co-founder Harvey Weinstein, then one of Hollywood's most influential men, of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The Weinstein Company, which fired Harvey Weinstein in October, had been planning to file for bankruptcy when Contreras-Sweet struck the deal last week.

Not a good deal

The investors found that the company's debt was $280 million rather than the $225 million previously disclosed, one of the sources said. A second person said that there were previously undisclosed obligations for royalties and other outstanding work payments, accounts payable and a commercial arbitration award.

"After signing and entering into the confirmatory diligence phase, we have received disappointing information about the viability of completing this transaction," Contreras-Sweet said in the statement.