After months of tension between the US and Turkey over Washington’s support for the YPG in Syria, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson paid a visit to Turkey on February 15 in a bid to solve the problems between the two countries.

The visit, which Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu declared as “a point where the ties will either improve or break completely,” helped both countries to come to a common understanding on normalising relations.

It was decided that commissions would be appointed to deal with three areas of concern: FETO and visa issues, Syria and Iraq.

The first meeting between US and Turkish officials will be held on March 8 in Washington in a bid to improve the damaged relationship. It will include only the second and the third commissions, as the US requested a later meeting for FETO and visa issues.

The meetings on Syria and Iraq will be led by Assistant Secretary for Near East Affairs David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary Wess Mitchell from the US side; Deputy Under Secretary Sedat Onal and Director General of South Asia Department Fazli Corman from the Turkish side.

Turkey’s commission will include officials from Turkish intelligence service, MIT, foreign ministry, defence ministry and the army. The US officials from the CIA, Pentagon, State Department and the Department of Defense will take part in the meetings.

After the first meeting of these two working groups, Cavusoglu and Tillerson will meet in Washington on March 19.

What’s on the table regarding Syria?

According to a high-level Turkish diplomatic source who talked to TRT World, the talks on Syria will be held under two main points: the political process and the fight against terrorism.

There are disputes over how to proceed with the fight against terrorism. Daesh is recognised as a terror group for both countries and there has been cooperation since 2014. But as Daesh has been practically defeated from Syria, Turkey’s priority is now the YPG.

YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a designated terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU and has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years. Nevertheless, that fact hasn’t stopped the US from cooperating with the YPG in Syria. Hence, the YPG holds control of the territories where Daesh has been defeated, making up about a quarter of the country.

Turkey will ask the US to cut its support for the YPG and all retrieve the weapons and ammunition they provided to the group.

First step: Manbij

Since the US started supporting the YPG, Ankara asked Washington to keep the group on the east of the Euphrates River. But they crossed the river and took control of Manbij, later around 200 US troops were deployed there. The US has not kept its promise to Turkey for the YPG’s withdrawal from the city since August 2016.

Now, according to the Turkish diplomatic source, Manbij will top the agenda and it will be the first test for the US to gain Turkish trust again, so the two countries can start working together in Syria again.

Turkey wants the city to be governed by a local council, which will have representatives from all the ethnic groups of Manbij, according to the population it had before the war. After the new governance is set up, the idea is Turkish and American troops would be patrolling to enhance security.

Tillerson said in the joint press conference in Ankara that they “wanted to ensure that that city remained under control of the US’ allied forces and did not fall into the hands of others.” He didn’t give any details on who these allied forces are.

A senior US official, who talked to TRT World on condition of anonymity, said Turkey and the US would jointly decide on the future security arrangement for Manbij.

“There needs to be some security arrangement in Manbij. Somebody has to provide security in the city, and our intention is that it won’t be the YPG. We remain committed to fulfilling our promises regarding the YPG presence in Manbij,” the official added.

Second step: YPG presence in southeast of Syria

Another Turkish official, who gave information to TRT World regarding the meeting in Washington, said after Manbij their attention will turn to Raqqa and Deir Ezzor.

He said the YPG presence on all the borders is a national security concern for Turkey but that the priority now is to protect Syria’s demographic structure; so they will ask the US for YPG withdrawal from all the Arab majority regions of Syria. Ankara will reiterate to US officials that the US will keep losing any possible support from the Syrian people as long as they support the YPG.

Last step: Turkish border