Global stocks and the dollar slumped on Wednesday after a strong White House advocate for free trade resigned, fanning fears that President Donald Trump will proceed with protectionist tariffs and risk a trade war.

Spread betters expected European stocks to open lower, with Britain's FTSE falling 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX losing 0.8 percent and France's CAC dropping 0.85 percent.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration, said on Tuesday he was leaving.

In response, S&P 500 futures dropped more than one percent, setting the downbeat tone for Asia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.65 percent, while Japan's Nikkei retreated 0.77 percent.

Australian stocks fell one percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.1 percent and China's blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.4 percent.

"If you're looking for an excuse to sell, this is the kind of announcement that certainly causes short-term downward pressure," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New Jersey, regarding Cohn's resignation.

"He [Cohn] came from Wall Street and certainly large institutional investors felt he was very credible."

South Korea's KOSPI initially bucked the trend and rose as much as 0.75 percent amid a perceived easing of regional tensions, following news on Tuesday that South Korea would hold its first summit with the North in more than a decade.

Cohn's resignation, however, froze a recovery in risk appetite in wider markets that had followed news of the Korean talks, and the KOSPI surrendered gains to slip 0.45 percent.

Currencies

In currency markets, the dollar fell as much as 0.6 percent to 105.45 yen, near its 16-month low of 105.24 touched on Friday.