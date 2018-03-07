Turkey expects the United States to stop "shifting" the PKK-linked YPG group from Manbij to Afrin in Syria, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Kalin said: "In this regard, Turkey took the necessary steps via official channels, and we will continue to take such steps."

"It is particularly expected by Turkey that the US must certainly step in and halt the shifting of YPG forces, which move under its control, in Manbij to Afrin. This is our natural right."

The US and the YPG terror group, which have been receiving American weapons and support, are stationed in Manbij; US forces there have resisted Turkey's calls for them to leave.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

Turkey has also pledged to launch a military operation against the YPG/PKK in the strategically important city of Manbij that lies to the west of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, as part of the ongoing operation.

Manbij lies northeast of Aleppo and just south of the Turkish border.

Washington has voiced concerns about the safety of US troops in Manbij amid Turkey's operation in northeastern Syria. There are about 2,000 American soldiers in Manbij.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is responsible for over 40,000 deaths, and has carried out a violent campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years.

The PKK has been listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

But Washington has been sending heavy weapons and ammunition to the group and Turkey says this has been under the pretext of fighting against Daesh, which, as expected, has angered Ankara.

Talks with Iran