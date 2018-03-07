Fresh air strikes on eastern Ghouta near Damascus brought the death toll for Wednesday's bombardment on the rebel-held enclave near Damascus to 45, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said at least 18 of the day's victims were killed in strikes carried out by Russian warplanes on Hammuriyeh.

The head of the Britain-based Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, said four of the 45 victims were children. The Observatory had earlier reported 18 dead in Ghouta on Wednesday.

The latest deadly raids brought to around 850 the number of civilians killed since Syrian regime and allied forces intensified their air campaign on the besieged enclave on February 18.

The blistering onslaught has prompted outrage against the regime, with the United Nations' human rights chief saying the government was orchestrating an "apocalypse" in Syria.

Regime and it's allied militias with Russian air cover have taken more than half of the enclave and "have effectively cut the rebel-held enclave in half," said the monitor.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Syrian regime sent reinforcements to eastern Ghouta, hours before a top-level UN meeting on the escalating violence.

Heavy air strikes battered several key towns in the zone on Wednesday, as Syria's regime dispatched hundreds of militiamen to the front.

TRT World's Francis Collings has more on the story.

Erdogan and Rouhani phone call

The Turkish and Iranian leaders on Wednesday discussed recent developments in the enclave, according to Turkish presidential sources.

In a phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani stressed that their nations plus Russia must work together to make the UN’s Syria ceasefire a reality, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The two leaders agreed to accelerate efforts to realise the cease-fire in order to end the tragedy in eastern Ghouta and deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.

The trio - Turkey, Russia and Iran- has launched the Astana peace talks last year with the aim of putting an end to violence and improving the humanitarian situation in war-torn Syria.

Regime reinforcements

"At least 700 Afghan, Palestinian, and Syrian loyalist militiamen came from Aleppo and were sent late on Tuesday to Ghouta," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based war monitor said the reinforcements were deployed to two main battlefronts on the western side of the enclave, including the town of Harasta.

Regime troops on Wednesday were within firing range of the key towns of Misraba and Beit Sawa and had taken up positions at the edges of Jisreen and Hammuriyeh.

The toll in more than two weeks of bombing reaches to around 850 civilians, including 183 children.