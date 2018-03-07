More than 20 people have died in clashes between herders and farmers in central Nigeria, police said, part of an outbreak of violence that has piled pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari less than a year before elections.

Two herders went missing in the central state of Benue on Monday and one was later found dead, a state police spokesman said.

In revenge, a group armed with machetes attacked people, including women and children, in the district of Okpokwu the same day, the spokesman said. Twenty-four people died in that violence, he added.

"Four suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder," the spokesman said.