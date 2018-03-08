Irish rockers The Cranberries said Wednesday they would go ahead with a new album despite the sudden death of singer Dolores O'Riordan in January.

The surviving three members of The Cranberries said that O'Riordan had already recorded vocals for a new album, which the band now hopes to finish and release in early 2019.

The Cranberries said that they also would move forward with a 25th anniversary reissue this year of their debut album, "Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can't We?," after putting work on hold following O'Riordan's death.

"After much consideration, we have decided to finish what we started," the band wrote on Facebook.

"We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it."