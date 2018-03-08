The Greek capital was meant to have its first formal mosque by now, but construction delays make it the only European capital without an official mosque.

Work was meant to be finished by April 2017, but despite delay after delay, the city government has yet to provide reasons.

When finished, the mosque will be the first to adorn the city since the Ottomans left Athens in 1833.

Anna Stamou is a convert to Islam. She said the mosque would bring Muslims dignity in the city.