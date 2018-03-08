WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hong Kong's education system impacts children's mental health
Pressure on children to succeed in Hong Kong's vaunted but highly competitive education system sometimes comes at the expense of sleep and play. A charity formed by a group of parents and concerned people is trying to change that.
Hong Kong's education system impacts children's mental health
Primary school students visiting a national education centre in Hong Kong. June 27, 2012. / Reuters Archive
By Gizem Taşkın
March 8, 2018

Hong Kong's education system is the envy of many countries. 

Students in this autonomous Chinese territory regularly top academic league tables, and graduates from the city are some of the most employable in the world. 

But critics say the intense examination system, pressure from school and lengthy homework, mean children are often working too hard at the expense of sleep and play.

"I feel very worried about it. So I first take a shower for fifteen minutes and then get to this table and do my homework quickly," said nine-year-old Rachel. 

RECOMMENDED

Now, EDiversity – a charity formed by a group of concerned parents and supporters – is trying to change the fate of the students. 

"Physically, mentally, emotionally they are disturbed, and it's not only affecting the kids as well, it's also affecting family relationships," said Doreen Ho, a member of EDiversity.

TRT World's Joel Flynn has more from Hong Kong.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA