US President Donald Trump has won an arbitration proceeding against adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, his spokesperson said on Wednesday, a day after Daniels sued Trump for the right to speak about the "intimate relationship" she claims they had.

A lawyer for Trump filed the arbitration proceeding against Daniels last week to seek a restraining order to "shut her up" and "protect Mr. Trump," her lawsuit claims.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said she is taking legal action to be able to speak freely about her relationship with Trump without fear of legal retribution.

Clifford is among a number of women who have spoken up about sexual encounters with Trump, who has denied the accusations.

Her lawsuit claims Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen have made a concerted effort to silence her for more than a year.

Non-disclosure agreement questioned

According to the lawsuit, Trump never signed a non-disclosure agreement arranged between Cohen and Clifford to keep her quiet about their alleged affair.

Trump's failure to sign the "hush agreement" renders the pact invalid and she is free to talk about their relationship, the lawsuit claims.

Clifford's relationship with Trump began in the summer of 2006, not long after Trump's wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron, and lasted well into 2007, according to the lawsuit.

Trump has denied he had an affair with Clifford.