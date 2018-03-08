While Denmark is at the forefront fighting for the freedom of expression and highlighting it as a core aspect of the Danish constitution, it is simultaneously moving towards anti-democratic values by narrowing the personal freedom of citizens, demonstrating the double standards that have taken root in Danish society.

Currently, the niqab (face-veil) ban is one among many steps towards stricter policies against Muslims and their constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of religion.

The image of Denmark as a democratic country with a welfare society in which people are the happiest on earth might be slightly deceptive.

In October 2017, the Danish Parliament proposed a “masking ban” that aimed to forbid all forms of face coverings in public spaces. The question is—towards whom are these efforts directed, and why did the politicians find it imperative to propose a legislation of this kind?

Let us take a look at 2009, when the Danish parliament proposed a resolution which forbade the wearing of the burka and niqab in public spaces, but the proposal was declared unconstitutional and therefore rejected by the jurists. Since 2009, European countries, such as France and Belgium, have succeeded in legislating a “masking ban”. These events have led the Danish People’s Party, a right-wing nationalist party, to propose a ban once again, but this time, phrasing it as a masking ban.

One would probably think that this law targets everyone covering their faces. However, the politicians have made it clear that their real aim is Muslim women. Naser Khader, a politician from the Conservative Party, leaves no doubt as to what the real motives for the so called “masking ban” is.

He states in an interview that, “we all know what we want. We want to ban the burka and the niqab. But we cannot make it explicit. Therefore, we have to make use of other means.” And he is not the only one.

Soren Espersen, a politician from the Danish People’s Party, wrote in a tweet, “all the contortions we have to make in order to avoid “discrimination”. This is about burka and niqab and nothing else. Let us just discriminate. I do not give a damn.” So, in reality the masking ban is a pseudonym for a niqab ban targeting Muslim women. However, introducing an alternative name for the proposal does not make it any less unconstitutional or discriminating.

This is not the first time the Danish government has proposed laws that exclusively target the Muslim minority. Back in 2004, the Danish People's Party presented a motion, which discussed the prohibition of wearing cultural headscarves. The ban included: “any type of scarf or headwear that falls outside the category of Christian or Jewish culture.” The basis for this motion was that the Muslim headscarf seemed offensive to the proposers, and motions like this have occurred many times throughout the years. In November 2017, a member of the Danish People's party was treated at the hospital by a Muslim doctor with a beard and went so far as to say that doctors with a beard do not belong at Danish hospitals and should be banned.

All of these legislative proposals have had the purpose of forcing the Muslim minority to give up their religious clothing and restricting their practice of belief.

Unfortunately, a racist discourse is prevailing in Denmark, for which the politicians and the media are highly responsible.

The portrayal of Islam in the media is often negative and paints a picture of Islam as a constant threat encouraging terror. With this kind of media coverage and political statements, the purpose has been to incorporate the very same judgments in the general Danish population.