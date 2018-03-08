TUNIS — Feriel Jradi Charfedine speaks her thoughts on what it is like to be a young woman in Tunisia. Things are slightly better now, however, much remains to be done, the 30-year-old leading activist says.

“In terms of Tunisia’s gains in women’s rights, we managed to secure many, but it’s clear that our society is moving slowly while it can do better,” Feriel who is expert on gender and non-violence issues tells TRT World in an interview.

In Tunisia, today, being a woman means having to work twice as hard and exerting more effort to position herself in society.

Feriel's decision to join the feminist movement first came after her disappointing experience while still a graduate student prior to the revolution. “I was shocked seeing that as a student I wasn’t treated as my fellow male students were, and it was the same for our activism and union work within so-called progressive movements, that’s why I decided to fully get involved and try to make things change,” she explains.

For Feriel, the parochial frame of mind still exists as society continues to resist the idea of accepting women as equal to men.

“We see a strong resistance, also, among this Muslim country where habits and customs are predominating, it is a fact and it’s not easy to bring such ideas [to practice],” she says.

It is a fact, she says, Tunisian civil society has now gained more freedom and is more aware of its rights. But a lot has to be done to grant similar freedoms to the country's feminist movement, she added.

“Before the revolution, it wasn’t the same. We were not allowed and able to speak that freely as a civil society movement,” she says.

Women in Tunisia, a country seen as leading women’s rights in the Arab world, are at the forefront of all the struggles.

Feriel is one of the founders of the newly formed Coexistence with Alternative Language and Action Movement, also known as Calam. This movement, fighting against inequalities, harassment and violence in Tunisia, was first created in 2015 and now is composed of 20 other activists of both genders.

Generation gap

“Women played roles at various occasions such as protesters, activists, journalists, academics, military, bloggers and politicians no matter their social class in urban and rural areas,” the young activist argues.

Within Tunisian society, many still refuse to consider women equal to men. Feriel says the attitude largely prevails because of a generation gap.

“There are many people inside progressive movement of the civil society represented by both genders who do not accept us with our values that we attempt to impose to explain feminism,” she says.

No women have ministerial portfolio