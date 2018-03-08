President Donald Trump vowed to be flexible toward "real friends" of the United States as the White House prepared on Thursday to roll out punitive trade tariffs - singling out Germany for criticism and adding Australia to a list of likely carve-outs.

Amid pitched policy battles inside his administration and fierce opposition without, the White House indicated the measures will be signed later on Thursday when Trump is set to host steel and aluminium industry and workers at the White House.

"The President will sign the Section 232 Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum Imports at 3:30pm (2030 GMT)," the White House said in a statement.

Trump made clear he was pressing ahead with tariffs of 25 percent on foreign steel and 10 percent on aluminium, while saying Australia and "others" could be exempt - in addition to America's neighbours and NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada.

"We are going to be very fair, we're going to be very flexible" Trump told his cabinet, pointing to winners and losers from the contentious policy which has stoked fears of a global trade war.

If America reaches a deal on renegotiating its trilateral trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, he said, "it is most likely that we won't be charging those two countries the tariffs."

"We have a very close relationship with Australia," he added. "We have a trade surplus with Australia, great country, long term partner, we'll be doing something with them."

Possibile exemptions?

The US leader also cited possible exemptions for unspecified "other countries."

But Trump took aim at Germany - the biggest economy in the EU trade bloc - as a bad actor likely to face tariffs.

Railing against countries that had "taken advantage" of the US, Trump accused Germany of behaving unfairly by contributing much less than the US towards the funding of NATO.

"We have some friends and some enemies where we have been tremendously taken advantage of over the years on trade and on military," he said.

"If you look at NATO, where Germany pays one percent and we are paying 4.2 percent of a much bigger GDP - that's not fair," he said.

"So we view trade and we view the military, and to a certain extent, they go hand in hand."

Partners promise backlash

Last week Trump stunned the world - and many in his own camp - with an off-the-cuff announcement of his tariff plan, made before White House lawyers had finished reviewing the legality of the move and before it was clear which countries would be targeted.