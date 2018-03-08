TÜRKİYE
Turkish and FSA forces take YPG stronghold
Jinderes town center, located in the southwest of Afrin, was cleared of YPG following fierce street fighting.
Turkish Armed Forces announced strategically important border town of Jinderes in Syria’s Afrin region is now under its control after it was cleared from YPG/PKK terrorists. / AA
By Giordano STOLLEY
March 8, 2018

Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) cleared another town centre in Syria’s Afrin region from terrorists on Thursday during the ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

Jinderes town centre, located in the southwest of Afrin, was cleared of YPG/PKK following fierce street fighting. However, the search for terrorists continues in the liberated neighbourhoods.

The move came after Turkish Armed Forces and the FSA freed Jinderes Hill on Wednesday.

While heavy street fighting between the FSA and YPG continues, armed drones of Turkish Armed Forces were targeting militants trying to escape from the area.

Meanwhile, aerial images taken by Anadolu Agency in Jinderes show that the town had been evacuated by the YPG/PKK group.

Surrounded by large farming grounds, the town seems to be largely desolate in the footage. 

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports from Kilis on the Syrian border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
