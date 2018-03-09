WORLD
4 MIN READ
Former Trump campaign chairman pleads not guilty to charges
A federal judge in Alexandria on Thursday set a July 10 trial date for Paul Manafort, who faces tax and bank fraud charges.
Former Trump campaign chairman pleads not guilty to charges
Paul Manafort, center right, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, right, and Jason Maloni, Manafort's spokesman, left, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse. / AP
By Giordano STOLLEY
March 9, 2018

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will face trial in Virginia before he faces trial in the District of Columbia.

A federal judge in Alexandria on Thursday set a July 10 trial date for Paul Manafort. A grand jury there indicted Manafort on charges that he hid from the Internal Revenue Service tens of millions of dollars he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine.

Manafort's lawyer, Kevin Downing, had asked for a trial date in November, citing the complexity of the case. Prosecutors said they were ready to start the trial in May.

US Senior Judge T.S. Ellis III picked the July date, though he did not foreclose the possibility of granting an extension to the defense if warranted.

Most of the charges against Manafort have been filed in the District of Columbia, where Manafort is scheduled for trial in September. But prosecutors say they were required to bring the tax and bank fraud charges in Virginia because they lacked venue in the nation's capital. In court papers, prosecutors said they asked Manafort if he'd be willing to waive venue and have the case consolidated in the District, but he refused.

Laundering

The 32-count indictment issued by the Alexandria grand jury accuses Manafort of laundering $30 million through offshore accounts, to disguise income he earned from his work in Ukraine and shield it from federal taxes. The indictment also accuses him of bank fraud, saying that when his income from the Ukraine dried up, he lied on mortgages and loan applications about his finances.

RECOMMENDED

At Thursday's court hearing, Ellis questioned whether a 32-count indictment was overkill and should be simplified for a jury. Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann responded that only 18 of the counts directly apply to Manafort; the other 14 apply to Manafort's associate, Richard Gates, who struck a plea deal last month and no longer faces charges in Virginia.

Ellis also questioned the efficiency of running simultaneous prosecutions in the District and Virginia, though he acknowledged that Manafort could not be forced to waive his right to be tried in the proper venue.

Mueller's investigation

The charges are part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian efforts to influence U.S. elections. Downing said the charges against Manafort go beyond the authority of Mueller's mandate, and advised the judge he will move to dismiss the case on those grounds. He already has filed a civil suit in the District, making the same argument.

Manafort did not speak during the hearing, which was his first appearance in Virginia. His lawyer officially entered a not guilty plea on Manafort's behalf.

The judge imposed similar bail conditions on Manafort to those already in place in the District, including home confinement. But because the District and Virginia use different systems, Manafort will be required to wear two distinct monitoring devices.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA