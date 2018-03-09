"If he shoots, play dead," the mother of a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student told her daughter during the Florida mass shooting last month that left 17 dead, according to a recording of an emergency 911 call released on Thursday.

The mother, who can be overheard talking to her daughter while a man speaks with the 911 dispatcher, repeatedly tells her daughter she loves her until the police arrive at the school in Parkland on Feb. 14, according to the recording released by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

“I love you, I love you, it’s going to be fine. Can you hide somewhere? Can you play dead?” the unidentified mother can be heard saying on the call, which lasted more than 15 minutes. “If he shoots, you need to play dead. If he shoots, play dead.”

The call was one of 10 released on Thursday of 81 received the day of the shooting.

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, is accused of using a semiautomatic assault rifle to kill 17 students and faculty members at the high school.

Indicted

A Florida grand jury formally indicted Cruz on Wednesday on 17 counts of premeditated murder in the first degree and 17 counts of attempted murder in the first degree for the shooting spree. He faces either execution or life in prison without parole if convicted.

On the recorded 911 call in which the unidentified mother can be overheard, the dispatcher advises the man who called what to tell the girl.

"Don't do nothing. I don't need her to make any noise. Everybody needs to be quiet in that room," the dispatcher said.

Only one recording that was released came from inside the school, and it was made by someone who sounded like a male student whispering during the 40-second call. “Someone is shooting up the school at Stoneman Douglas,” the voice said.

“I’m sorry,” the 911 operator said. “I can’t hear you. What’s happening?”