Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp is seeking to regain lost territory in crucial legislative by-elections on Sunday, which it hopes will draw protest votes against perceived political screening and creeping control from communist rulers in Beijing.

The opposition in the former British colony has lost the power to block most bills in the legislative council since six lawmakers, elected by more than 180,000 votes in 2016, were ousted. Activists fear the council will become a rubber-stamp parliament, like the National People's Congress in Beijing, if the seats are not recaptured.

Four of the ejected lawmakers were pro-democracy, and two of them were pro-independence, a red line for Beijing.

Fifteen candidates are running for four of those seats with the results difficult to predict. The streets are mostly quiet, and there are few election banners, even fewer televised debates and no comprehensive popularity polls.

'Need to demand changes'

"The mood is subdued... many people feel helpless and think things can't be changed, and the central government will eventually take control over Hong Kong," said 20-year-old student Peter Lee who attended a pro-democracy rally of a few hundred people.

“But that's why we need to come out now to demand changes, before it's too late."

His preferred candidate, student activist Agnes Chow, 21, has already been disqualified because she supports Hong Kong's right to self-determination, which China sees as a front for outright independence.

Chow and her party, Demosisto, say they are not advocating independence, but instead demanding a referendum on Hong Kong's future, which would include independence, among other options.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula which guarantees it a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including limited democracy.