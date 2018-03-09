Trading partners of the US and industries warned on Friday that the Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel imports could backfire, provoking a trade war without resolving the problems they're intended to address.

Businesses say the 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent levy on aluminum will jack up costs, raising prices for consumers and potentially putting people out of work.

President Donald Trump said the tariffs, due to take effect in 15 days, are needed to protect US workers.

China, Japan and EU federation react

China's Commerce Ministry said it "firmly opposes" the move but gave no indication if Beijing might make good on threats to retaliate.

"These measures could make a significant impact on the economic and co-operative relationship between Japan and the US, who are allies," Taro Kono, Japan's foreign minister, said in a statement.

The head of EUROFER, Europe's main steel federation, said Trump's reasons for slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum were an absurdity and that the move could cost tens of thousands of jobs across the continent.

In both Asia and Europe steel producers worry over the loss of market access and also that steel from other exporting nations will flood in.

EUROFER chief Axel Eggert said "the loss of exports to the US, combined with an expected massive import surge in the EU could cost tens of thousands of jobs in the EU steel industry and related sectors."

Trump has complained over low-cost Chinese exports of steel and aluminum, but the latest move was likely to hit Japan and South Korea harder.

The US bought just 1.1 percent of China's steel exports last year compared with 12 percent for South Korea and five percent for Japan, according to the US International Trade Commission.

"Significant damage in South Korea's steel exports to the United States seems unavoidable," South Korean trade minister Paik Un-gyu said in a statement.