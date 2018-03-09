Thousands of people die prematurely each year in Germany from the harmful effects of nitrogen dioxide, a gas that's produced by diesel engines, according to a government-sponsored report published on Thursday.

The study commissioned by the Federal Office for the Environment concluded that almost 6,000 people died prematurely in 2014 from illnesses that are known to be caused or aggravated by nitrogen dioxide, or NO2.

The study, conducted by the publicly funded Helmholtz Center Munich and private company IVU Umwelt GmbH, used widely accepted statistical models to determine how many deaths could be attributed to NO2.

'Nitrogen dioxide harms health'

It compared deaths from diabetes, asthma and other diseases with emissions records in cities and the countryside.

The 172-page report was published a week after a German court ruled that cities could ban the use of diesel cars as part of measures to improve air quality.

"This study shows how much nitrogen dioxide harms health in Germany," said the head of the Federal Office for the Environment, Maria Krautzberger.