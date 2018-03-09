It was late November 2017 when Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for siding with him in the Syrian civil war which had entered its eighth year.

“I have conveyed [to Putin], and on his behalf to the Russian people, our gratitude for Russia’s efforts to save our country,” Assad told reporters in Moscow in his second visit abroad to Russia, which is the only known country where Assad has travelled since the conflict started.

The Syrian civil war began in March 2011 after the regime violently responded to peaceful anti-government protests. Only four months later, opposition groups formed the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to fight against the Assad regime.

The regime lost vast amounts of territory to opposition groups in the following years. Assad's only supporter on the field during that time was Iran.

However, the situation shifted to Assad's favour, and now he is the most powerful he's been since 2011.

Here is how Assad survived the uprising and regained his power:

1- Concerns regarding a post-Assad withdrawal

Opposition groups formed the FSA in July 2011 and eventually started to defend themselves against the regime army. That was the beginning of the armed conflict.

The US and some European countries had supported the FSA in their fight against the Assad regime.

But the political wing of the opposition, the Syrian National Council (SNC), was not successful enough in electing a long-term leader who could gather all different groups under one umbrella.

According to the opposition, the intelligence of the regime assassinated some of the unifying figures of the opposition.

Mesut Hakki Casin, who is a professor and head of the International Relations Department at Istinye University, said the West was scared that his fall could create a failure like it happened in Iraq with the fall of Saddam Hussein. And Assad gave a clear message that his country would not be under control and stable after his fall.

During the eight years of war, Assad has not cut electricity and water supplies or the salaries of civil servants, as a show of strength. He kept community services going even in opposition-held areas, in a bid to show that he is still the leader of the state who can keep it functioning.

2- Iran's support

The protests that started the civil war in Syria were not sectarian based, but things turned into sectarian divisions once the armed conflict started.

Syria is a Sunni-Muslim majority country, but is ruled by an Alawite minority.

Casin said that Assad had fostered sectarian clashes in the country, which prevented different groups from coming together to fight against him, and got support from the Shia militias of Iran.

Iran has been an ally of Assad regime for decades, not because of sectarian ties, but because of ideological ties.

“The Iranians wish to preserve their strategic foothold in Syria in order to, among other things, keep the supply routes to Hezbollah open,” said Kyle Orton, a Middle East analyst.

Hezbollah is Lebanon's most powerful armed and political group, which is backed by Iran.

Despite Iran’s support, it was Russia who changed the war in favour of Assad.

3- The game-changer: Russia