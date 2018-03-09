North Korea's athletes took centre-stage as the Winter Paralympics began in South Korea on Friday with a glittering ceremony, after a rapid round of diplomacy hit dizzying heights.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in officially declared the biggest Winter Paralympics in history open, before a show of fireworks lit up the night sky above the stadium.

Friday's opening ceremony included several performers with disabilities—a drummer with a prosthetic arm and legs beat a giant traditional drum, and a choir of wheelchair-bound performers sang the South Korean national anthem.

After spectacular cultural and dance performances, cross-country skiers Kim Jong-hyon and Ma Yu-chol entered as North Korea's first Winter Paralympians while the world digested the news that US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet his counterpart Kim Jong-un.

The wheelchair-bound skiers appeared at the same temporary stadium in Pyeongchang, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the heavily fortified inter-Korean border, where Kim Jong-un's sister attended the opening of last month's Winter Olympics.

It proved to be the trigger for a series of conciliatory steps between the two Koreas, who remain technically at war, culminating in Thursday's announcement at the White House.

Glittering ceremony

In an opening address, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons urged the Paralympians to "keep fighting, play fair, have fun and keep pushing your limits".

"Your extraordinary stories are what dreams are made of and will be told for years to come."

There are 567 athletes at the Games competing in 80 medal events across six sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey, snowboard and wheelchair curling.

Among them are 30 neutral competitors from Russia, which remains suspended by the IPC over a mass doping scandal.