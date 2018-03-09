If there was one word, apt to summarise the speeches of both Bashar Jaafari, Assad’s envoy to the UN, and his Russian counterpart Vasily Nebenzyaspeeches to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding their current murderous efforts in Ghouta, it would be denial.

It’s a cliche to say that truth is the first casualty of war, but the simple act of denying truth is an extremely effective weapon not merely of war, but of genocide and mass murder.

Both Jaafari and Nebenzya had one unified message on the situation: the victims in Ghouta, of which parts of the world have momentarily taken notice, are not really victims at all. Jaafari claims the world has it topsy-turvy - the ‘massacre’ isn’t happening in eastern Ghouta at all, but rather in regime-held areas of Damascus.

The death toll in Ghouta has now passed 1000, while there has been another suspected chlorine gas attack on civilians as Iranian-led ground forces swoop in on the ground.

The innocents murdered recently by Assad and Russia in eastern Ghouta, don’t exist according to Jaafari, but rather have been concocted by the western media and a campaign of ‘fake news’.

Jaafari claims the people they are killing are “terrorists”, who have been “recruited from all over the world by the US” to attack Syria.

Again, taking aim at the ‘mainstream media’ reporting on the massacre in Ghouta, Nebenzya claimed that there was “massive coordinated psychosis”, which was “spread by global media outlets”.

The reporting was “clearly superficial”, given that it didn’t report that Russia was not murdering civilians but doing the world a favour by killing “terrorists”.

One might think that this kind of propaganda is self-defeating, given its absurd nature in the face of the slaughter in Ghouta being incontrovertibly documented.

But we live in a ‘post-truth’ world, where truth too often does not function so much as a point of orientation or understanding as it does as something that one embraces when it’s convenient to a preconceived worldview, dogma or narrative. Or that one denies and obscures when it’s inconvenient to these things.

Assad, and especially Russia, go out of their way to saturate social media and the ‘alternative media’ with misinformation and disinformation for one reason – they know that it is effective.

In the post-9/11 period, in the long ignominious shadow of the Iraq war and the ‘War on Terror’, it might be said that there is an epistemological crisis, typified by the idea that whatever ‘the establishment’ (of which the ‘mainstream media’ is allegedly part of and serves) says is false.

Everything the ‘mainstream media’ or ‘establishment politicians’ say can be discarded without refutation. This has created a vacuum that has, in part, been filled by Russian-funded and Russian-friendly media outlets, never mind the political ramifications.

It’s for these reasons that the denial of the crimes of Assad, Iran and Russia in Syria have been so profuse in the seven years of the conflict. At every step, the crimes of the regime and its allies have been obscured, denied and justified by formal and informal actors working in coordination – the pro-Russia dregs of internet trolling.

The Max Blumenthals, Max Abrahms, Vanessa Beeleys, Tim Andersons and Rania Khaleks of the world, probably aren’t working for the Kremlin, but they’re working towards the Kremlin.

Appealing to the vast reserves of Islamophobia that were built up in the West during the ‘War on Terror’ era, Assad and Russia have with relative ease slandered Muslim men with guns as ‘Al Qaeda’ and ‘terrorists’.

What they fear more than anything, however, is humanitarian forces like the White Helmets or merely the everyday people of Syria who come to momentary prominence around the world by documenting genocide first hand.

It’s much harder to demonise volunteers who rush into gassed and bombed buildings, or kids documenting the apocalypse armed only with camera phones. These people represent precisely what Assad and Russia are trying to eradicate.