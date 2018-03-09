Florida's Governor Rick Scott signed a far-reaching school-safety bill on Friday that places new restrictions on guns, breaking with the National Rifle Association and decades of Republican thinking on gun control in the aftermath of the Parkland high school attack.

Surrounded by family members of students killed in the shooting just over three weeks ago, the GOP governor said the bill balances "our individual rights with need for public safety."

"It's an example to the entire country that government can and has moved fast," Scott said.

The bill is less than what many survivors had sought. It raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns and bans bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire.

Second amendment violation

An NRA lobbyist has called the bill "a display of bullying and coercion" that violates the Second Amendment and punishes law-abiding citizens.

Scott said he is still "not persuaded" about the guardian program under which participating districts can authorise staff members to carry handguns if they complete law enforcement training. It is not mandatory.

"If counties don't want to do this, they can simply say no," he said.

The governor said he signed the legislation to make schools safer. He singled out two fathers whose children were killed, saying that they walked the halls of the Legislature since the shooting, seeking change.

"I know the debate on all these issues will continue. And that's healthy in our democracy," he said. "This is a time for all of us to come together, roll up our sleeves and get it done."

Baby step

Student activists from the school where the shooting took place, called it "a baby step."