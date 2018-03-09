President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey-backed troops had surrounded Afrin city centre in northwestern Syria and were ready to enter at any moment as part of Operation Olive Branch.

"Right now, Afrin city centre is surrounded. We can enter it at any moment," said Erdogan at the inauguration of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's Politics Academy in capital Ankara.

"Those who directed Daesh against us yesterday, are today doing the same thing with the Syrian branches of the PKK, the PYD and YPG. When the subject is Turkey, our enemies can become friends in a minute. Closed doors can open, and guns and money can flow abundantly," he said.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from inside Afrin.

Eastern side of the Euphrates

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's firm determination to advance to Manbij and other YPG-held locations east of the Euphrates River, once the operation on the Afrin enclave is completed.

"We're in Afrin today. We will be in Manbij tomorrow. The next day we will ensure that the eastern side of the Euphrates River is cleared of the terrorists up to the border with Iraq," Erdogan added.

The US and the YPG terror group, which have been receiving American weapons and support under the pretext of fighting Daesh, are stationed in Manbij and on the eastern side of the Euphrates River.

The US forces in Manbij have recently resisted Turkey's calls for them to leave the area.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror organisation which is responsible for over 40,000 deaths, and has carried out a violent campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years.

It has been listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

TRT World 's Defence Analyst Oubai Shahbandar explains what can be Turkey's next move in the region.