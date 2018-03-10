US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has cancelled a day of events in Kenya due to illness.

"The Secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea," said Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein.

There are no indications his illness is serious. Goldstein said some events may be rescheduled for later in his trip, including a planned stop at the site of the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi.