A suicide bomber on foot blew himself up in Kabul's Shia area on Friday, killing as many as 17 people and wounding many others, officials said, in the latest attack in the Afghan capital.

The Interior Ministry's deputy spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said a police officer was among the dead in the attack.

Hours later, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on its Amaq news agency without giving any evidence for its claim.

The blast occurred near a gathering to mark the 23rd anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a prominent former leader of the mainly Shia Hazara ethnic community who was killed by the Afghan Taliban.

Bomber fails to hit the target?

Kabul police chief Mohammad Daud Amin told Tolo News that the bomber detonated his explosive device at a checkpoint "after being identified by police."

"The bomber failed to get inside to target the gathering," Amin said.

"An explosion happened and the person who was in front of me fell down, he was wounded, when I saw him falling down after the explosion, I ran back to the vicinity of the gathering," said Mirza Hussain, a witness.