Vaccines for children have for a long time caused concern for some parents. Despite a number of studies that suggest they're safe, people still have doubts.

The World Health Organization reports the number of people who contracted measles in Europe in 2017 was four times higher than the year before.

In EU member states like Romania and Italy, there were more than 5,000 cases detected in each country last year. In Germany and Greece, nearly 1,000 each.

And in the WHO's European region, the illness caused 35 deaths.