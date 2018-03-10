British soldiers were deployed on Friday to help a counter-terrorism investigation into a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy as speculation mounted over how London could retaliate if the Russian state is found to be responsible.

The defence ministry said 180 soldiers were being dispatched to the normally quiet city of Salisbury in southwestern England, initially to remove "a number of vehicles and objects from the scene".

"The public should not be alarmed and the public health advice remains the same.

"Military assistance will continue as necessary during this investigation," a police spokesman said.

Police also extended the cordon around the modest suburban home of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, as Home Secretary Amber Rudd visited the city, calling the attack "outrageous".

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more.

Son's grave investigated

Former double agent Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench in the city on Sunday and are in a critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Nick Bailey, one of the first officers on the scene, is also being treated but is sitting up and talking after initially being admitted to intensive care.

Around 21 people have been treated, according to Kier Pritchard, chief constable for Wiltshire Police.

At the cemetery, a forensic tent was placed over a memorial stone for Skripal's son, Alexander, who was cremated last year after reportedly dying of liver problems at the age of 43.

The grave of Skripal's wife, Liudmila, who died in 2012 from cancer, was also sealed off.

Police have also cordoned off an Italian restaurant and a pub they visited before their collapse.