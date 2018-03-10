BIZTECH
Geneva car show unveils new generation of supercars
Manufacturers have presented their latest offerings and concept vehicles at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland. Ferrari, MacLaren, Lamborghini, Corbelatti and electric cars are gaining the most attention at the show.
The new Ferrrari 488 Pista is displayed at the Italian car maker's booth during a press day ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show on March 6, 2018 in Geneva. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 10, 2018

The 88th Geneva International Motor Show has once again lived up to its expectations with manufacturers presenting their latest offerings and concept vehicles.

Luxury supercar manufacturers Ferrari, MacLaren, Lamborghini and Corbelatti all unveiled brand-new models.

The 'Car of the Year 2018' award went to the Volvo XC40. The finalists of this year were Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi A8, BMW 5 series, Citroen C3 Aircross, Kia Stinger, Seat Ibiza and Volvo XC40.

"The winner Volvo XC40 made the difference during the last tests and thus won, in front of its six competitors, the prestigious and very coveted award," according to a statement from the organisers.

Two Turkish automobile designers, Okcu and DizaynVip exhibited their Mercedes models at the show.

The trend of the 2018 Car Show is undoubtedly SUV cars, but sports cars remain a highlight at the event, which was established in 1905.

The show displayed over 900 models.

Ferrari showed its 408, with 720 horsepower and MacLaren's 800 horsepower Senna was also unveiled.

But it was Italian carmakers Corbellati that broke all the records this year with its 1800 horsepower - 580km/h maximum speed Missile, becoming the most powerful and fastest car in the world.

Attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors, the show has been particularly tech-heavy this year, with electric cars taking centre stage.

Driverless and fully autonomous - Renault's EZ-GO concept car drew quite a bit of attention at the show.

The Renault Group says the new vehicle reinforces its position at the heart of the mobility debate, shaping 'smart' cities of the future.

The show at the Palexpo Arena is open to the public from March 8-18.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
