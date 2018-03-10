French and Indian companies signed contracts worth $16 billion on the first day of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India on Saturday, the French presidency said in a statement.

The deals include a contract for France's Safran to supply airline Spice Jet with engines, water system modernisation by Suez in the southern city of Davangere and a contract between industrial gas company Air Liquide and Sterlite.

Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a news conference in New Delhi after signing the agreements, also committed to strengthening their partnership on defence and security.

TRT World spoke to New Delhi-based journalist Neha Poonia.

“Whether it’s the environment, naval security and resources, or freedom of navigation and overflight, we are committed to making our partnership stronger on all these fronts,” Modi said.

“We consider France one of our most reliable defence allies.”

He also hailed France’s “commitment” towards making defence and security equipment in India and contributing to Modi’s flagship "Make in India" plan to boost local manufacturing.

Security accord for Indian Ocean

The two nations signed a key security accord for the Indian Ocean to counter China's growing influence in the region.