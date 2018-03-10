WORLD
3 MIN READ
Candidates fail to win over sceptical voters before Colombian elections
After more than five decades of fighting and atrocities during the country's war with FARC, the former rebels are finding it difficult to persuade the public to vote for their party.
Candidates fail to win over sceptical voters before Colombian elections
Followers of the political party of the Centro Democratico, react during the closing of their campaign before legislative elections in Bogota, Colombia March 4, 2018. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
March 10, 2018

Colombians go to the polls on Sunday to vote in parliamentary elections. 

It marks the electoral debut of former FARC rebels, who have now formed a political party. 

As TRT World's Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Colombia, its candidates are failing to win over sceptical voters. 

Timochenko withdraws

The political party formed by Colombia's once-largest rebel group withdrew a former guerrilla commander from the race for president on Thursday, citing both criticism of the political process and his serious health problems.

Ex-rebel Rodrigo Londono, more commonly known by his nom-de-guerre Timochenko, won't seek the presidency in the election, leaders of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force said.

The group known as the FARC reached a historic peace deal with the government of President Juan Manuel Santos in 2016, allowing it to start a political party in exchange for disarming and confessing any crimes.

RECOMMENDED

The campaign has been rocky, despite the accord, FARC leaders said.

It had halted its legislative and presidential campaigns due to security concerns when angry mobs hurled eggs and shouted "Murderer!" at Londono.

Leaders also said that hundreds of its members have been killed or jailed and the group has had to endure crippling financial restrictions.

In addition, Londono is recovering from coronary bypass surgery performed Wednesday. Doctors diagnosed him with chronic lung disease and a clogged artery.

Some Colombians have been reluctant to embrace the peace accord with the FARC following more than five decades of armed conflict that left at least 250,000 dead, another 60,000 missing and more than 7 million people displaced.

The former FARC rebel best known by his alias Pablo Catatumbo said in an interview on Caracol Radio in Colombia that the group would not name a candidate to replace Londono in the presidential race.

The group said, however, that it will press ahead by keeping its candidates in Sunday's congressional elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat