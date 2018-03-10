Colombians go to the polls on Sunday to vote in parliamentary elections.

It marks the electoral debut of former FARC rebels, who have now formed a political party.

As TRT World's Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Colombia, its candidates are failing to win over sceptical voters.

Timochenko withdraws

The political party formed by Colombia's once-largest rebel group withdrew a former guerrilla commander from the race for president on Thursday, citing both criticism of the political process and his serious health problems.

Ex-rebel Rodrigo Londono, more commonly known by his nom-de-guerre Timochenko, won't seek the presidency in the election, leaders of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force said.

The group known as the FARC reached a historic peace deal with the government of President Juan Manuel Santos in 2016, allowing it to start a political party in exchange for disarming and confessing any crimes.