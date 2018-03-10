Senior members of YPG/PKK terror organisation are fleeing Syria's Afrin, where Turkey's Operation Olive Branch is ongoing, local sources said Saturday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity, the local sources said one of the leaders is Said Ismet Gubar, who serves as so-called justice minister in the province.

Gubar fled to Nubl, a small city in northern Syria, which appears to be under the control of Bashar al Assad regime but is actually controlled by Iran-backed militant groups.

The YPG/PKK continues to negotiate with Iran-backed groups to get Gubar back, the sources said.

According to the same sources, another senior member, who tried to escape from Afrin, was the group's so-called Interior Minister Hasan Bayram.

Bayram, who tried to leave the city through al Zeyara village which links Afrin to the regime-held area, was apprehended by YPG/PKK members.