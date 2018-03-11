China said on Sunday that it will not initiate a trade war with the United States, but vowed to defend its national interests in the face of growing American protectionism.

"There are no winners in a trade war, and it would bring disaster to our two countries as well as the rest of the world," Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan said at a briefing on the sidelines of China's annual parliamentary session.

"China does not wish to fight a trade war, nor will China initiate a trade war, but we can handle any challenge and will resolutely defend the interests of our country and our people," he said.

It was Beijing's latest statement on "problems in Sino-US economic trade and co-operation," alluding to President Donald Trump's plan to impose heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. The US leader said on Thursday that he was slapping tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum, temporarily exempting big steel producers Canada and Mexico.

Chinese leaders have threatened in the past to retaliate against raised trade barriers, but have yet to take direct action following Trump's announcement.

Citing Chinese researchers, Zhong said the US has been overstating its trade deficit with China by about 20 percent every year. He gave no details on how this figure was reached, but the US and Chinese governments generally report widely differing trade figures because Beijing counts only the first port to which goods go instead of their final destination.

Trade imbalance

The US reported a $375 billion deficit with China last year, so a 20 percent reduction would still be among the largest trade gaps that the US has with any country.