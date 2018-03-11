TÜRKİYE
Turkey, Free Syrian Army make advances in Afrin
The Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army clear five more villages in Syria's northwestern enclave of Afrin from the PKK-linked YPG as part of Operation Olive Branch.
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen with villagers in eastern Afrin, Syria on March 9, 2018. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2018

The Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) liberated five more villages in Syria's northwestern Afrin region on Sunday.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground, Turkish troops and the FSA cleared the villages of Qeretepe and Qastel Kisk in Sheran, northeast of the city of Afrin, as well as the villages of Khalidiah and Jalbul near the region's centre. They also took control of the village of Ka'n Kurk in the Jindires district.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch together with the FSA on January 20 to secure Afrin, which is largely held by the PKK-linked YPG. The PKK is considered to be a terrorist group not only by Turkey, but also by the US and the EU.

Since the beginning of the operation, Turkish and Free Syrian Army forces have liberated 176 locations, including five town centres, 140 villages, and 31 strategic areas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces and FSA now control around 950 square kilometres in Afrin.

The Turkish General Staff has said that the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and "utmost care" is being taken to not harm civilians.

