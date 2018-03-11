In a ballot that marks the electoral debut of the FARC political party, made up of former members of the rebel group, Colombians went to the poll on Sunday in party primaries to select the candidates who will compete in May's election to replace outgoing centre-right President Juan Manuel Santos.

This is the first time the FARC-- previously known as Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and now known as Revolutionary Alternative Common Force, preserving their FARC initials-- appears on a ballot and comes after thousands of members handed in their weapons under the deal signed with the government of Santos in 2016, which ended more than 52 years of war.

The deal guaranteed the party five seats in the Senate and five seats in the lower house through 2026, regardless of the number of votes it receives in elections.

The party hopes to win many more seats and backed 23 candidates for Senate and 51 for the lower house.

TRT World speaks to journalist Dimitri O'Donnell reports.

Uphill battle