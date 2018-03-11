French far-right leader Marine Le Pen proposed renaming the National Front party co-founded by her father 46 years ago to National Rally, opening a new era after her resounding defeat in last year's presidential race.

Le Pen's proposal culminated her closing speech at the party's two-day congress in Lille, the capital of the National Front's northern heartland.

The name National Rally must be approved by party members in a mail vote and it's not clear whether they will accept the change.

In another decisive change, the party severed the final ties to firebrand founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, 89, by eliminating his title of honorary president-for-life. He was barred from attending the congress.

The moves were part of a makeover designed to revive the nationalist party's fortunes after Marine Le Pen's resounding loss in last year's presidential election to Emmanuel Macron.

After her defeat, Le Pen had promised a "re-foundation" of the party. New faces appeared within the leadership and new bylaws were voted on. But the party's foundation, notably its anti-immigration agenda, remained intact.

However, Le Pen's party reset had an immediate setback when a young official who was appointed last fall as an "ambassador for the re-foundation" was suspended for allegedly using racial slurs.

Davy Rodriguez, also deputy director of the party's youth wing, tweeted on Sunday that he "formally denies racist remarks ascribed to me."

Party spokesman Sebastien Chenu said on CNews that Rodriguez was being suspended "so light can be shed and he gives us his explanation."

Video of Rodriguez

A video on social networks showed an agitated man identified as Rodriguez making a racial slur and being calmed. In another video, a black man recounts racial insults he said were proffered.

Since taking over in 2011, Le Pen has worked to remove the stigma of racism and anti-Semitism attached to the National Front under her father's leadership. The party, she said, has moved from a protest movement to opposition. Now, she wants it to create alliances and be seen as a party that can govern.

However, she also had to assured members who fear the party is moving away from its core. She defended the French identity and what she painted as the dark forces that threaten it.