Colombians cast their votes on Sunday to elect a new congress with a resurgent right, bitterly opposed to a peace deal that allows leftist former rebels to participate, expected to poll strongly.

The election was the calmest in half a century of conflict in Colombia, with the former rebel movement FARC spurning jungle warfare for politics, and the ELN – the country's last active rebel group– observing a ceasefire.

President Juan Manuel Santos said the polls were "the safest, most transparent elections" in the country's recent history shortly before polls closed at 2100 GMT (4:00pm) after eight hours of peaceful voting.

"This is the first time in more than half a century that the FARC, instead of sabotaging the elections, are taking part in it," he said, adding that the ELN had "respected" their ceasefire.

Without giving figures, Santos also hailed "massive participation" in the election, in a country where abstention traditionally runs at around 60 percent.

Full results are expected on Monday.

Presidential candidates decided

However, by late on Sunday voters had already chosen the candidates from the right-wing and leftist coalitions who will contest the presidential election in May, following primaries held in parallel to the legislative vote.

Ivan Duque of the Centro Democratico party headed by senator and former president Alvaro Uribe, won the right-wing primary with more than 2.7 million votes, or 67 percent of the poll, and will spearhead hard line opposition to the peace deal.

Gustavo Petro, a former Bogota mayor who is seeking to become conservative Colombia's first leftist president, will oppose him after winning nearly two million votes, 85 percent of the poll, in his primary.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor's office said it would open an investigation into why electoral officials ran out of ballot papers for the party primaries.

The peace accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guarantees their new political party 10 of the 280 seats in the new congress.

The party uses the same Spanish acronym, which now stands for the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force, and replaced its crossed-rifles insignia with a red rose.

"It's the first time in my life that I've voted and I do it for peace," said Pablo Catatumbo, a former FARC commander who is assured a senate seat.

FARC unpopular

Opinion polls give the FARC little chance of adding to its 10 free seats, following a disastrous campaign during which its rebels-turned-politicians were largely drowned out by a tide of public revulsion over crimes committed during the conflict.

Maria Maldonado, a 65-year-old pensioner who voted in Bogota, was in no mood to forgive and forget.