WORLD
2 MIN READ
Algerian youths disappear after attempting to cross into Europe by sea
Youth unemployment is driving young Algerian men to attempt dangerous sea crossings for a more prosperous future. But many worried parents have yet to hear from their children since they left.
Algerian youths disappear after attempting to cross into Europe by sea
The head of the European Union's border agency says the number of migrants trying to reach Europe through the Mediterranean will remain high this year, with more expected to arrive through Spain. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 12, 2018

The last time Zahra Bakri saw her 16-year-old son, he was leaving the house to see a friend a year ago

She is one of many women whose children have risked their lives for better opportunities in Europe.

But like many parents, Bakri hasn't heard from her 16-year-old son Nourredine since the day he left.

She didn't even get a chance to say goodbye.

RECOMMENDED

"That day, the 10th of October, he went out to do some sport and asked me if he could spend the night at his uncle's house. When he got there, he found a friend who asked him to join them on a boat," Bakri recalls.

TRT World’s Ahmed al Burai has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal