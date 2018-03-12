The year 2017 was an auspicious one which marked the centenary of the Balfour declaration, the 70th anniversary of the Nakba, 50th anniversary of the total occupation of Palestine and the 10th anniversary of the siege on Gaza.

Each one of these events represents a tragedy that is difficult to describe in words and are all a part of the gradual destruction of the Palestinian people.

Having pursued a musical career for most of my life, Palestine and Israel was not really a topic I knew much about. After meeting some Palestinians through my part-time job at the Red Cross and hearing their stories I became curious and started reading about the occupation and eventually I decided to visit.

What I witnessed left me shocked to the core.

Reading human rights reports and listening to lectures about the abuses taking place there is one thing, but seeing it with your own eyes is something completely different.

Segregated streets where Palestinians can’t drive, endless walls preventing Palestinian movement, Palestinian shops closed by force.

No matter where I turned the signs of Israeli domination over Palestinian life were omnipresent.

No matter who I met, everyone told me about the suffering under the occupation. The one thing I kept hearing from people when talking about the way forward was a melancholic “I just want to live.”

Returning home, all I could do was to sit at my kitchen table and cry for several days. The injustice I had witnessed was overwhelming. What I could do to help seemed beyond me. Pulling myself together I started to join every demonstration and conference I could find. I tried to talk to everyone I knew about what was going on and when over a thousand Palestinian political prisoners launched a hunger strike I organised a group of people and in solidarity went on hunger strike with them to raise awareness.

After many activities and speaking to a lot of people about the human rights violations committed by the Israeli forces I began realising that just as I had previously been unaware of what was being done to the Palestinians, so were most of the people that I met and talked to. I don’t blame them.