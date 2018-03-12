The next book from Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai is a story of refugees.

Publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers told Associated Press news agency on Monday that Yousafzai's We Are Displaced will come out on September 4.

The book will combine her own experiences with accounts she has heard while visiting refugee camps.

The 20-year-old Pakistani activist for female education said in a statement that she hoped to show "the humanity behind the statistics."