The European Commission is planning legislation that would use the threat of denied visas to encourage countries outside the bloc to co-operate on repatriating failed asylum seekers, the German newspaper Die Weltreported on Tuesday.

The arrival of more than a million refugees from war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East since 2015 has caused political ructions across Europe, placing governments under pressure to send back more of those who fail to win asylum protection in Europe.

But it has not always been easy to secure the co-operation of transit countries or countries of origin, themselves often subject to enormous macroeconomic strains and security concerns.

Visa cuts threat