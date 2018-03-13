Immigrant activists, church leaders and local elected officials are calling for demonstrations to show President Donald Trump that border communities oppose his plans to build a towering wall on the California-Mexico line.

Several dozen activists held a press conference on Monday at San Diego's Chicano Park to call on people to come out and peacefully protest the project.

Trump is expected to arrive on Tuesday for his first visit to California as president to see the wall's prototypes.

Joining the activists at the park were San Diego city councilwoman Georgette Gomez and Republican Juan Vargas, whose district covers the entire California-Mexico border.

Vargas told reporters "Trump is not welcome here!"

"He [Trump] would be welcome as our president if he stopped his racism, if he stopped bidding people once and for all against each other, if he acted like a president, if he had a little decency. He has none of that, so he's not welcome here."

"We don't need walls"

Christopher Wilson of Alliance San Diego, a community organisation, said that building more walls is irresponsible.

"When our bridges are crumbling and our schools are falling apart. We need infrastructure. We don't need walls," Wilson said.

Trump's visit will be his first trip to the Golden State since taking office in January 2017.