Increasingly, encounters with Russian aircraft over Europe have become more dangerous, say Nato officials. There were 130 intercepts of Russian warplanes over the Baltic sea in 2017, and a Russian military exercise last September is now said to have been based on a mock invasion of the west.

Russian President Putin has so far found no challengers to his use of hard power.

As he launched a war in Chechnya, then overran part of Georgia, and part of Ukraine next, he then annexed the Crimea.

Russia supported far-right candidates in European elections where France's President Macron dressed down Russian media outlets for attempting interference by spreading untruths.