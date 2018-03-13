Speaking to the reporters who were with him on the plane on his way to Moscow on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gave detailed information on last week’s meeting between the American and Turkish officials. The US and Turkey will assist in the withdrawal of YPG militants from Syria's Manbij. Turkey and the US will secure the region, but if that fails, Ankara will conduct a military operation.

“In Manbij, the YPG will pull back, US and Turkish troops will be there. We will supervise the YPG retreat. The US and Turkey will maintain security until the area is cleared from all threats. The US and Turkey will decide that together, as well as the local people who will govern. If the YPG doesn’t leave, then there will be other military operations. This goes for the east of the Euphrates, up to the regime-held areas,” he said.

When the US started the operation against Daesh in Manbij in May 2016, the YPG was its ally on the ground. Washington promised Ankara that the group would withdraw after the complete defeat of Daesh. It hasn't kept its promise, but says it is still committed.

In February, then US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Turkey and both countries decided to set up working groups to co-operate in Syria, starting in Manbij. The first meeting by these working groups was held on March 8 in Washington.

Manbij first on the agenda

Syria’s Manbij has been held by the YPG since August 2016. This has angered Turkey, since the YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a designated terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU, and has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years. The YPG now controls nearly a quarter of Syria’s territory with the support of the US. Ankara also sees the YPG as a threat to the demographic structure of Syria, since the group has displaced Arabs and Turkmens by force in some of the territories that it holds.