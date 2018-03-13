Anwar Gargash, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, took to Twitter on Saturday to accuse Turkey of not respecting Arab sovereignty and to say that Turkish-Arab relations were not at their best.

Ahmet Berat Conkar, a senior lawmaker in Turkey's governing AK Party, termed the comments as "baseless and unfortunate."

Earlier in December 2017, Gargash was embroiled in a similar spat with Turkey after he said that the Arab world would not be led by Turkey and there was a need for Arab countries to rally around the "Arab axis" of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.