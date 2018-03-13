US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has replaced US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, and has tapped Gina Haspel to lead the CIA.

Trump tweeted his decision.

"Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" Trump said on Twitter.

Pompeo is to be replaced at the Central Intelligence Agency by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at the CIA. She will be the first woman in that role.

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.

A top State Department official said Trump never explained to ousted Tillerson the reason why he was fired.